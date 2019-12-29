Bootstrap 4 File Tree browser

I was looking for a nice and efficient web file browser, didn’t find any, so I built my own and published it on Github.

File Tree Generator is a Javascript plugin built to browse folders and select files .

It retrieves directories and files recursively with Ajax from a main directory and displays the tree structure. You can browse and select, then do any stuff with the choosen file.

File Tree Generator is programmed in pure Javascript (compiled TypeScript) and doesn’t require any dependency.

The online demo is available here: https://www.file-tree-generator.miglisoft.com/