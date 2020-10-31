Bootstrap 4 classes description

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,
Looking at some bootstrap 4 examples I see a lot of classes, which looks
like predefined(especially flex classes), like :
flex w-full justify-content-center

If yes, please, provide a link when they are described…

Thanks!

#2

From a quick serch: :wink:

https://www.tutorialmines.net/bootstrap-classes/

https://www.w3schools.com/bootstrap4/bootstrap_ref_all_classes.asp

https://bootstrapcreative.com/resources/bootstrap-4-css-classes-index/

2 Likes
#3

… and from the horses mouth :slight_smile:

3 Likes
#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.