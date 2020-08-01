Bootstrap 4 classes description

Hello,
Looking at some bootstrap 4 examples I see a lot of classes, which looks
like predefined(especially flex classes), like :
flex w-full justify-content-center
If yes, please, provide a link when they are described…
Thanks!
From a quick serch:
https://www.tutorialmines.net/bootstrap-classes/
https://www.w3schools.com/bootstrap4/bootstrap_ref_all_classes.asp
https://bootstrapcreative.com/resources/bootstrap-4-css-classes-index/
… and from the horses mouth