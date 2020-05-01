Bootstrap 4 cards - Can't get them responsive

I just built a new site from scratch using Bootstrap 4. I created a fluid container, then into that I inserted a Grid Row with 8 columns, and into each of these 8 columns I inserted a card with images.

Everything looked fine until I realized that it isn’t responsive. In fact at xl the cards display at 4 in a row, but at lg the cards all stack vertically as if viewing on a phone.

Try as I might, I can’t get the cards to be responsive no matter how much I play with the col classes.

Can someone help me to get this thing responsive? Basically I’d like the cards 4 across at xl (that’s what they’re doing now), 3 across at lg, and 2 across at md, sm, and xs. Again, right now it’s displaying at 4 across at xl and only 1 across (stacking vertically) at all other sizes.

This is my first time here and hopefully after I type this I can include some code. Much appreciated.