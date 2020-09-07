https://api.jquery.com/jquery.ajax/#jQuery-ajax-settings
I choose Bootstrap 4.5.x for a design - jquery is
jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js
can you tell why this gives error???
webformsPHPajax.js?2020-06-09cc:24 Uncaught TypeError: $.ajax is not a function
at HTMLButtonElement. (webformsPHPajax.js?2020-06-09cc:24)
at HTMLButtonElement.dispatch (jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js:2)
at HTMLButtonElement.v.handle (jquery-3.5.1.slim.min.js:2)
var url = "php/contactus.php";
$('#send1').click(function(e){
e.preventDefault();
e.stopPropagation();
var jqxhr = $.ajax( { // line 24
url: url,
type: 'POST',
data:
{
name: escapeHTML($('#name').val()),
email: escapeHTML($('#email').val()),
phone: escapeHTML($('#phone').val()),
comments: escapeHTML($('#comment').val())
}}).done(function() {
alert( "success" );
if (response=="true")
$("#alertMsg").html('<div class="alert alert-success"><a href="#" class="close" data-dismiss="alert" aria-label="close">×</a><strong>Success!</strong> We will reply ASAP!!</div>');
else
$("#alertMsg").html('<div class="alert alert-danger"><a href="#" class="close" data-dismiss="alert" aria-label="close">×</a><strong>Error!</strong> Something went wrong, check your email and retry!</div>');
}
)
.fail(function() {
alert( "error" );
$("#alertMsg").html('<div class="alert alert-danger"><a href="#" class="close" data-dismiss="alert" aria-label="close">×</a><strong>Error!</strong> Something went wrong, check your email and retry!</div>');
})
.always(function() {
alert( "complete" );
});
return false;
});