Bootstrap 3 switch columns on tablet and mobile

Hi there,
I am using Bootstrap 3 and have 2 columns - one on the left which is smaller than the one on the right.
What I would like to do is switch the order of them when viewing on a tablet and mobile, but can’t work it out.
I am trying to use the push and pull classes but not having any luck.
This is what I currently have:
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-4">
LEFT
</div>
<div class="col-md-8 page-content about-us">
RIGHT
</div>
</div>
</div>
I have tried this which isn’t working:
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-4 col-sm-push-4">
LEFT
</div>
<div class="col-md-8 col-sm-pull-8 page-content about-us">
RIGHT
</div>
</div>
</div>
Can anyone help with the push/pull classed?
Thanks