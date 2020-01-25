Bootstrap 3 switch columns on tablet and mobile

Hi there,

I am using Bootstrap 3 and have 2 columns - one on the left which is smaller than the one on the right.

What I would like to do is switch the order of them when viewing on a tablet and mobile, but can’t work it out.

I am trying to use the push and pull classes but not having any luck.

This is what I currently have:

<div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-4"> LEFT </div> <div class="col-md-8 page-content about-us"> RIGHT </div> </div> </div>

I have tried this which isn’t working:

<div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-4 col-sm-push-4"> LEFT </div> <div class="col-md-8 col-sm-pull-8 page-content about-us"> RIGHT </div> </div> </div>

Can anyone help with the push/pull classed?

Thanks