Bootstrap 3 switch columns on tablet and mobile

#1

Hi there,

I am using Bootstrap 3 and have 2 columns - one on the left which is smaller than the one on the right.

What I would like to do is switch the order of them when viewing on a tablet and mobile, but can’t work it out.

I am trying to use the push and pull classes but not having any luck.

This is what I currently have:

 <div class="container">
    <div class="row">

      <div class="col-md-4">
      LEFT
      </div>

      <div class="col-md-8 page-content about-us">
      RIGHT
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

I have tried this which isn’t working:

<div class="container">
    <div class="row">

      <div class="col-md-4 col-sm-push-4">
      LEFT
      </div>

      <div class="col-md-8 col-sm-pull-8 page-content about-us">
      RIGHT
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

Can anyone help with the push/pull classed?

Thanks