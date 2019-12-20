Bootstrap 3 grid issue

Although I haven’t used bootsrap3 for years it seems you would need to put the offset on xs not md and then negate it with md. You would also need only 6 columns for small screen if you want a 25% margin on either side.

e.g.

<div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4">col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4</div> <!-- close col --> <div class="col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4">col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4</div> <!-- close col --> <div class="col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4">col-xs-6 col-sm-6 col-xs-offset-3 col-md-offset-0 col-md-4</div> <!-- close col --> </div> <!-- close row --> </div>

There may be an easier way to do it but as I said I haven’t used bootstrap3 for years. Also your 25% margins on small screen is nonsense as you eat up all the real estate on the small screen and will possibly only fit a few words before they wrap (unless that’s what you wanted :)).

Bootstrap makes something so trivial in vanilla CSS a great struggle ;).