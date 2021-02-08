Bootcamp vs. css grid: what's better for coding cross-browser, accessible pages?

I’ve learned a little CSS grid and I like it, but now I’ve seen Bootcamp as the coding choice for making carousels. I’m redoing my personal site, and I’m pretty far behind on my skills; html 5 was just coming in to use when I retired. I want my new site to be cross-browser, standards-compliant, and accessible. And responsive of course, but I’ve learned that technique already. What do you recommend, CSS grid or Bootcamp? FWIW, my current site is jennymcdermott.com.
I think you mean Bootstrap? You don’t need either to create responsive websites. You can create responsive websites using just about anything (other than HTML tables).
Bootstrap has a heavy overhead and is generally used by teams of developers to help ensure they work to standards. I can’t see any benefit for a sole developer working on their own.
You’re right, it is Bootstrap. I appreciate the information about “overhead.” I’m not even sure what that means but it sounds annoying.
Jenny, Bootstrap is essentially a framework. As mentioned, it’s not necessary for creating responsive websites, though the Bootstrap “Grid” portion of the CSS makes it convenient and streamlined (there are css containers that you can use to specify the width of elements at various screen viewports).
As for making carousels. there are a bunch of ways to skin that cat. From vanilla javascript to standalone library like Flickity and Slickslider.