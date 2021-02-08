Bootcamp vs. css grid: what's better for coding cross-browser, accessible pages?

I’ve learned a little CSS grid and I like it, but now I’ve seen Bootcamp as the coding choice for making carousels. I’m redoing my personal site, and I’m pretty far behind on my skills; html 5 was just coming in to use when I retired. I want my new site to be cross-browser, standards-compliant, and accessible. And responsive of course, but I’ve learned that technique already. What do you recommend, CSS grid or Bootcamp? FWIW, my current site is jennymcdermott.com.
I think you mean Bootstrap? You don’t need either to create responsive websites. You can create responsive websites using just about anything (other than HTML tables).
Bootstrap has a heavy overhead and is generally used by teams of developers to help ensure they work to standards. I can’t see any benefit for a sole developer working on their own.