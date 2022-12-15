Books about self-development

The book I want to recommend today is The Art of Mark Manson, he owns a blog with nearly 1 million visitors per month and is the author of 2 New York Times Best Seller books. Book.

Interestingly, as the title of this book may seem rather “crazy”, Mark Manson’s writing style is also extremely witty, and humorous but also very practical and useful. This also makes reading a book feel very close and true, with no words of honey, no promise of wealth.

This book does not advise you to ignore everything, and live carelessly, but instead, advises you to focus only on things that deserve attention.

