Books about dependency injection and inversion principle

I wouldn’t say there is a dedicated book to the topic(s) because they are really not that complicated to understand. They usually warrant a decent sized chapter of most books. You might be better off finding one off articles on the Internet that talk about the practice… blogs are usually good for such topics.

If you understand that classes should depend on abstractions (rather than concrete implementations of classes) when injecting classes, you have 85% of the topic understood.

For instance, we might define something like an interface for a vehicle called IVehicle . It might force thinks like drive() , getNumberOfWheels() and honkHorn() . Now a car can implement this interface, a motorcycle could implement this interface or even ORV could implement this interface. Doesn’t matter.

Now we might have another class that relies on a vehicle(s) to do something. We inject the classes through the constructor but not as an implementation like Car but as IVehicle .

public function __construct(IVehicle $vehicle) { // Honk its horn (but we don't care what type of vehicle it is. $vehicle->honkHorn(); }

Of course with this implementation now, you can do whatever conditional logic we want and inject a Car, a MotorCycle, an ORV or whatever. The class is tied to the interface (an abstraction) and not to independent concrete classes. This affords us abilities like introducing a new vehicle type later and as long as it implements IVehicle everything will just work.

This is a short version of the ideas, but did that take a whole book to explain 85% of the idea? Nope.