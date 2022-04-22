Book calendar

as im learning wordpress custom development, and im able to create custom wordpress theme from scratch, im trying to create booking calendar where customer can book date appointment in the calendar, if date is booked then booked date will be not available for others… i having hard time to work with calendar, how we can implement calendar system as shown in picture below… after customer booked the date, it will be redirect to service and pricing page after that payment page
