Book access offline

How do you access a book offline. The web page says it’s been downloaded but where is it?
You could have a read of this thread: SitePoint Premium Offline - Community - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
(I’ve moved the post as it has nothing to do with PHP as far as I can see).
Sorry, yes. New to the forum and its organisation is a bit different to others. I’ll not make the same mistake again.
Don’t worry about it. Everyone was new once.
