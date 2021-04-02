Book access offline

How do you access a book offline. The web page says it’s been downloaded but where is it?

You could have a read of this thread: SitePoint Premium Offline - Community - SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community

(I’ve moved the post as it has nothing to do with PHP as far as I can see).

Sorry, yes. New to the forum and its organisation is a bit different to others. I’ll not make the same mistake again.

Off Topic:

Don’t worry about it. Everyone was new once. smile

