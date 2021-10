@PaulOB PaulOB

Wow… just found out my Photography website was one of six selected for review online, YouTube. The review is from England. He said some nice things and gave me idea’s to improve it, especially my contact page and other ideas for improvement. You can tell he looked at everything, one complaint was the blurred background behind the photos. I like it but he didn’t… what is your take on what he said?

My review is fourth out of six and starts at 34:42

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aXT_cjorLg

