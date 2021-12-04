Blur Style

I know the Image tag has a blurRadius…
but I’ve not found anything comparative for Text tags in React Native.
I’ve tried looking for blurry fonts and expos BlurView component… but so far no luck.
Is there a way to Style Blur in React Native instead of doing it manually in GIMP
import { BlurView } from 'expo-blur';
//expo install expo-blur
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import { Platform, Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
// react & react native will both be expo's the tabs template
import * as Location from 'expo-location';
// expo install expo-location
import defaultStyles from '../../app/constants/styles';
export default function AppUseLocation() {
const [location, setLocation] = useState(null);
const [errorMsg, setErrorMsg] = useState('null');
useEffect(() => {
(async () => {
let { status } = await Location.requestForegroundPermissionsAsync();
if (status !== 'granted') {
setErrorMsg('Permission to access location was denied');
return;
}
//maybe better for mobile, unresponsive in FireFox browser
// let location = await Location.getLastKnownPositionAsync({});
let {
coords: { latitude, longitude },
// } = await Location.getCurrentPositionAsync({});
} = await Location.getCurrentPositionAsync({});
setLocation({ latitude, longitude });
})();
}, []);
let text = 'Waiting..';
let long = 'Waiting..';
if (!location) {
text = errorMsg;
} else if (location) {
text = JSON.stringify(location.latitude);
long = JSON.stringify(location.longitude);
console.log(location);
}
return (
<View
style={styles.container}
// blurRadius={10}
>
<BlurView
intensity={50}
style={[StyleSheet.absoluteFill, styles.container]}
>
<Text style={styles.latinLong}>Latitude:</Text>
<Text style={styles.paragraph}>{text}</Text>
<Text style={styles.latinLong}>Longitude</Text>
<Text style={styles.paragraph}>{long}</Text>
</BlurView>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
width: 250,
},
latinLong: {
},
paragraph: {
fontSize: 65,
fontFamily: 'Sacremento',
fontWeight: 'bold',
opacity: .17,
textDecorationLine: 'line-through',
height: 45,
width: 470,
shadowOpacity: 1,
color: defaultStyles.palette.danger,
shadowColor: '#000',
shadowOffset: { width: 10, height: 10 },
shadowRadius: 25,
elevation: 25,
borderWidth: 0.5,
// borderColor: "white",
backgroundColor: defaultStyles.palette.danger,
},
}); // app Use Location styles