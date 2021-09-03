Blur Style

I know the Image tag has a blurRadius…

but I’ve not found anything comparative for Text tags in React Native.

I’ve tried looking for blurry fonts and expos BlurView component… but so far no luck.

Is there a way to Style Blur in React Native instead of doing it manually in GIMP

import { BlurView } from 'expo-blur'; //expo install expo-blur import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'; import { Platform, Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; // react & react native will both be expo's the tabs template import * as Location from 'expo-location'; // expo install expo-location import defaultStyles from '../../app/constants/styles'; export default function AppUseLocation() { const [location, setLocation] = useState(null); const [errorMsg, setErrorMsg] = useState('null'); useEffect(() => { (async () => { let { status } = await Location.requestForegroundPermissionsAsync(); if (status !== 'granted') { setErrorMsg('Permission to access location was denied'); return; } //maybe better for mobile, unresponsive in FireFox browser // let location = await Location.getLastKnownPositionAsync({}); let { coords: { latitude, longitude }, // } = await Location.getCurrentPositionAsync({}); } = await Location.getCurrentPositionAsync({}); setLocation({ latitude, longitude }); })(); }, []); let text = 'Waiting..'; let long = 'Waiting..'; if (!location) { text = errorMsg; } else if (location) { text = JSON.stringify(location.latitude); long = JSON.stringify(location.longitude); console.log(location); } return ( <View style={styles.container} // blurRadius={10} > <BlurView intensity={50} style={[StyleSheet.absoluteFill, styles.container]} > <Text style={styles.latinLong}>Latitude:</Text> <Text style={styles.paragraph}>{text}</Text> <Text style={styles.latinLong}>Longitude</Text> <Text style={styles.paragraph}>{long}</Text> </BlurView> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { width: 250, }, latinLong: { }, paragraph: { fontSize: 65, fontFamily: 'Sacremento', fontWeight: 'bold', opacity: .17, textDecorationLine: 'line-through', height: 45, width: 470, shadowOpacity: 1, color: defaultStyles.palette.danger, shadowColor: '#000', shadowOffset: { width: 10, height: 10 }, shadowRadius: 25, elevation: 25, borderWidth: 0.5, // borderColor: "white", backgroundColor: defaultStyles.palette.danger, }, }); // app Use Location styles