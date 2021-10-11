Bluehost WordPress hosting vs.Canadian hosting

Hello,

Bluehost has increased its pricing and I received an auto-renew email two days ago for my current plan as follows:

Plus Hosting Term: 36 Months - $11.99/36.00 mo = $431.64
Domain Name $17.99/year

Compared to my last renewal
Plus Hosting 2018-11-28 36.00 mo $10.99/mo = $395.64

there’s an increase in price and they keep increasing it

You can see what’s included in my plan here https://www.bluehost.com/hosting/shared

Question: I am located in Canada and considering moving to Canadian hosting company where I can host my WordPress custom built site. Its built using Underscores theme. I would also consider registering .ca domain name. Is there any reliable Canadian web hosting for WordPress and domains?

Have you tried looking for alternative hosting? I’m not sure I understand what your problem is.

#5

It seems there is:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffsb&q=Canadian-based+Wordpress+hosting&ia=web

That looks like a good place to start. Compare prices, read reviews, see what meets your requirements.

@Gandalf Yes, I did however thought that may be someone in this forum has or had experience using Canadian hosting companies and can share

@TechnoBear Thank you

Have you considered the cost of actually migrating the website (code, database, media assets, etc.) to a new host. Depending on the size and lifespan of the site that is not always a straight forward or inexpensive task. I myself have not used shared hosting in several years but those prices seem fairly low. My bill is about $90 a month for AWS cloud between two separate accounts production and development which I only use for personal work. Just to provide you with some context.

@windbeneathmywings Thank you for the tip. My current site with Bluehost is outdated and I wouldn’t consider moving it a new host. I am building a new one and it is currently deployed locally on Laragon.

In that case you might consider releasing the shackles of shared hosting. Migrating to the cloud where you have complete control of hosting infrastructure architecture, unlimited scaling capabilities, and vast pool of services to aid development. In the cloud you can configure any number of linux servers to your exact hosting specifications for the Laravel site.

I understand. What cloud services would you recommend considering I am interested in Wordpress, PHP, JS and CSS? My understanding cloud should offer support for those?

I have used Azure (microsoft) and AWS (amazon). I prefer AWSs usability, features, cost, efficiency, community, and documentation. Not to mention learning AWS cloud is a complete marketable skillset.