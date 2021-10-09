Bluehost WordPress hosting vs.Canadian hosting

Hosting
#1

Hello,

Bluehost has increased its pricing and I received an auto-renew email two days ago for my current plan as follows:

Plus Hosting Term: 36 Months - $11.99/36.00 mo = $431.64
Domain Name $17.99/year

Compared to my last renewal
Plus Hosting 2018-11-28 36.00 mo $10.99/mo = $395.64

there’s an increase in price and they keep increasing it

You can see what’s included in my plan here https://www.bluehost.com/hosting/shared

Question: I am located in Canada and considering moving to Canadian hosting company where I can host my WordPress custom built site. Its built using Underscores theme. I would also consider registering .ca domain name. Is there any reliable Canadian web hosting for WordPress and domains?

#2
#3
#4

Have you tried looking for alternative hosting? I’m not sure I understand what your problem is.

#5

It seems there is:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffsb&q=Canadian-based+Wordpress+hosting&ia=web

That looks like a good place to start. Compare prices, read reviews, see what meets your requirements.

1 Like
#6

@Gandalf Yes, I did however thought that may be someone in this forum has or had experience using Canadian hosting companies and can share

@TechnoBear Thank you

1 Like
#7

Have you considered the cost of actually migrating the website (code, database, media assets, etc.) to a new host. Depending on the size and lifespan of the site that is not always a straight forward or inexpensive task. I myself have not used shared hosting in several years but those prices seem fairly low. My bill is about $90 a month for AWS cloud between two separate accounts production and development which I only use for personal work. Just to provide you with some context.