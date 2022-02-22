Bluehost WordPress hosting vs.Canadian hosting

Hello,

Bluehost has increased its pricing and I received an auto-renew email two days ago for my current plan as follows:

Plus Hosting Term: 36 Months - $11.99/36.00 mo = $431.64

Domain Name $17.99/year

Compared to my last renewal

Plus Hosting 2018-11-28 36.00 mo $10.99/mo = $395.64

there’s an increase in price and they keep increasing it

You can see what’s included in my plan here https://www.bluehost.com/hosting/shared

Question: I am located in Canada and considering moving to Canadian hosting company where I can host my WordPress custom built site. Its built using Underscores theme. I would also consider registering .ca domain name. Is there any reliable Canadian web hosting for WordPress and domains?