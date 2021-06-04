Blog linking

While doing blog submission, how many hyper link should we create in a content ? is it useful or not…
I’m not sure what you mean by “blog submission”, but links should always be included because they are helpful to your readers and link them to additional, relevant content. In other words, don’t insert links just for the sake of inserting them, but ensure they have real value.
Personally, i’d also add the idea of keeping to the Wikimedia standard - Link it the first time it’s mentioned, and no further.
