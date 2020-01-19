Blog design dilemma

When in the high full-width screen if we divide the available fabric like in the image. Does that meet design standards?

Header and footer have confined areas with margin restriction, but in the middle, while using the content we are also using the available space as a sidebar. That said header, footer, and middle body has a different content area and different margins.

A school will say it’s your blog design do whatever you like, but

Does that meets design aesthetics or quality standards will such designs be accepted as good design and professional or something from the Juvenile/novice mindset?

H → Header

F → Footer

S → Sidebar

In the responsive versions sidebars will disappear, and so will dilemma. so the question is for desktop version.