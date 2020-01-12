Blocking a video from being accessed via url?

In that case you can use X-SENDFILE headers in PHP.

There is a good explation here: https://tn123.org/mod_xsendfile/

Basically, instead of providing the user with the video URL, you provide the user with a PHP URL, that will check if they are logged in, and if they are, tell Apache to serve the user the video URL. This has the advantage that your PHP process can continue serving other requests instead of being tied up serving a video file.

If people know the actual URL of the video they can still access it, but it won’t be visible anywhere in the browser, it will be handled transparently inside of Apache. In Nginx you can prevent even that, but you’re not using Nginx, so