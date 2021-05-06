BLOB image viewing fetch error!

Sir,

kindly help me as i have been trying to retrieve and view blob type image from database which is also getting saved inside a folder named as upload. this is my code for retrieving data.

?Php //////////////////////////////////////////// // Collecting data from query string $id=$_GET['id']; // Checking data it is a number or not if(!is_numeric($id)){ echo "Data Error"; exit; } // MySQL connection string require "dbconfig.php"; $count="SELECT * FROM visitors where id=?"; if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){ $stmt->bind_param('i',$id); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->get_result(); $row=$result->fetch_object(); }else{ echo $connection->error; } ?>

and this is how i retrieve/fetch from database.

<?php echo $row->image ?>

but it throws a long characters and variable… kindly help me.