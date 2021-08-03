Blend a full background over sliding curtain

HTML & CSS
#75

I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.

#76

If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.

Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?

To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?

padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/

#77

In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
    position: relative;
    padding-top: 58.21%;
    /* overflow: hidden; */
}

Aspect ratio = height divided by width.

360 / 640 = 56.25%

However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %

2 Likes
#78

On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/

360 / 640 = 56.25%

added 3px borders so now I have.

366 / 646 = 56.65%;

That gives me 357, not 360.

634 when it was supposed to be 640

#79

But you didn’t increase the max-width to 646?

.curtain-wrapper {
    min-width: 40%;
    max-width: 646px;
    margin: auto;
}
1 Like
#80

I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/

640 x 359

Should be 360.

.curtain-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 646px;
  margin: auto;
}

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  padding-top: 56.65%;
}
#81

You rounded too early.

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
    position: relative;
    padding-top: 56.657%;
    /* overflow: hidden; */
}

Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 19.27.39
Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 19.27.391392×906 44.2 KB

366 / 646 = 56.656347

1 Like
#83

Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635

javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

What calculator did you use?

#84

You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;

I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347

Did you round 6 up to a 7

to get: 56.657%; ?

56.656%; works in the code also.

#85

I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208

You got 58.21%

Did you round 0 up to 1?

Where did you get the 1 from?

I think I understand what you did.

This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;

But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.

#86

You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.

Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.

As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.

1 Like
#87

4 posts were split to a new topic: Shrink a YouTube video responsively

#88

overflow:hidden; works on this code

https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/


.outer {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

837×421 388 KB

But not this code.

And how would I get it to work on here?

https://jsfiddle.net/cvj9d7uz/

.outer {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0 auto;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

857×424 366 KB

#89

The same as I told you before and add position:relative to .outer. You have no parent with position:relative in that example unlike the other one.

1 Like
#90

Adding a parent would mean, adding another div, whch isn’t necessary, and would make no sense, right?

#91

That’s correct as there are a number of existing elements that can be used for this purpose.

Only add extra html when you can’t do it without. :slight_smile:

1 Like
#92

50% of say 99 is 49.5 which sometimes gets rounded down to 49px and would leave a gap (which was evident i my demo when slowly resizing the screen). Adding an extra 1px solves that issue.

Here it is at width: 50%;

https://jsfiddle.net/kjaLbt9w/

Can you post an image of the gap you are referring to because I still can’t find it.

I’m resizing the screen and not noticing anything.

#93

It was on this demo.

If you change the width to 50% then this happens at odd pixel widths.

Screenshot 2021-08-03 at 12.57.34
Screenshot 2021-08-03 at 12.57.34972×612 44.4 KB

1 Like
#94

How come I don’t see the gap?

Am I supposed to be able to see the gap in the code example you provided?

I want to be able to see the gap, but I don’t see it in the code you provided.

1280×668 401 KB

#95

I added the red one here and I still don’t see a gap.

Does the curtain need to be a certain width for me to be able to see it?

.curtain {
  max-width: 640px;
}

https://jsfiddle.net/t2nvsxm0/

.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  width: 50%;
  height: 100%;
  transition: transform 5s linear;
  background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
  background-attachment: fixed;
  background-size: cover;
}

698×535 401 KB