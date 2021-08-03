Blend a full background over sliding curtain

Looks like 640px according to this screenshot with my additions as already posted.
15px borders then 640px video then 15px border = 670px
640 x 340
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Is there a math equation to figure out the right percentage?
To get it to 360
I’m calculating the inside of the border. The youtube.
I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.
If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.
Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?
To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?
padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 58.21%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Aspect ratio = height divided by width.
360 / 640 = 56.25%
However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %
On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/
360 / 640 = 56.25%
added 3px borders so now I have.
366 / 646 = 56.65%;
That gives me 357, not 360.
634 when it was supposed to be 640
But you didn’t increase the max-width to 646?
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
640 x 359
Should be 360.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.65%;
}
You rounded too early.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.657%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635
javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
What calculator did you use?
You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;
I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Did you round 6 up to a 7
to get: 56.657%; ?
56.656%; works in the code also.
I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208
You got 58.21%
Did you round 0 up to 1?
Where did you get the 1 from?
I think I understand what you did.
This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;
But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.
You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.
Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.
As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.
overflow:hidden; works on this code
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
But not this code.
And how would I get it to work on here?
https://jsfiddle.net/cvj9d7uz/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
The same as I told you before and add position:relative to .outer. You have no parent with position:relative in that example unlike the other one.
Adding a parent would mean, adding another div, whch isn’t necessary, and would make no sense, right?
That’s correct as there are a number of existing elements that can be used for this purpose.
Only add extra html when you can’t do it without.
50% of say 99 is 49.5 which sometimes gets rounded down to 49px and would leave a gap (which was evident i my demo when slowly resizing the screen). Adding an extra 1px solves that issue.
Here it is at
width: 50%;
https://jsfiddle.net/kjaLbt9w/
Can you post an image of the gap you are referring to because I still can’t find it.
I’m resizing the screen and not noticing anything.