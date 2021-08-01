Blend a full background over sliding curtain

Because you have the position:relative on an inner element instead (curtain ratio-keeper).
I’m trying to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/69fpuxya/
Video Screen: 640 x 360
.screen {
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
border: 15px solid transparent;
border-radius: 12px;
background: #333;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}
To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lvg4nu79/1/
My attempts:
Video; 643 x 334
https://jsfiddle.net/obvLtuda/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
The video portion is supposed to be 640 x 360
Then you would need to increase the curtain-wrapper max-width by 30px to take account of the 15px borders.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
For the height you’d need to fiddle with the percentage padding.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
This would give me 670 width of the video, when it should be 640.
Why would I increase it to 700px?
https://jsfiddle.net/eypvruhk/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 700px;
margin: auto;
}
This gives me width of 640 of the video.
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
Looks like 640px according to this screenshot with my additions as already posted.
15px borders then 640px video then 15px border = 670px
640 x 340
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Is there a math equation to figure out the right percentage?
To get it to 360
I’m calculating the inside of the border. The youtube.
I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.
If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.
Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?
To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?
padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 58.21%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Aspect ratio = height divided by width.
360 / 640 = 56.25%
However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %
On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/
360 / 640 = 56.25%
added 3px borders so now I have.
366 / 646 = 56.65%;
That gives me 357, not 360.
634 when it was supposed to be 640
But you didn’t increase the max-width to 646?
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
640 x 359
Should be 360.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.65%;
}
You rounded too early.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.657%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635
javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
What calculator did you use?
You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;
I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Did you round 6 up to a 7
to get: 56.657%; ?
56.656%; works in the code also.
I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208
You got 58.21%
Did you round 0 up to 1?
Where did you get the 1 from?
I think I understand what you did.
This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;
But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.
You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.
Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.
As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.
What would the right numbers to remove the black?
https://jsfiddle.net/h1xm26wn/1/
.wrap iframe {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + px);
height: calc(100% + px);
}
The video by itself, no border you are able to see 4px of color at the bottom.
https://jsfiddle.net/jvbhwda6/
Using this gives 2px of color at the bottom.
.wrap iframe {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + 6px);
height: calc(100% + 6px);
}
The vertical black that you see in the image shouldn’t be there.
The video should fill the whole screen inside its border.
To reproduce issue, play the video then resize it to different widths.