Blend a full background over sliding curtain

HTML & CSS
#66

I take it this is not what you meant by that?

#67

Because you have the position:relative on an inner element instead (curtain ratio-keeper).

#68

I’m trying to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/69fpuxya/

Video Screen: 640 x 360

.screen {
  width: 640px;
  height: 360px;
  border: 15px solid transparent;
  border-radius: 12px;
  background: #333;
  background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
  background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
  box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}

To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lvg4nu79/1/

My attempts:

Video; 643 x 334
https://jsfiddle.net/obvLtuda/

.curtain-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 646px;
  margin: auto;
}

Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/

.curtain-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 670px;
  margin: auto;
}

The video portion is supposed to be 640 x 360

#69

Then you would need to increase the curtain-wrapper max-width by 30px to take account of the 15px borders.

.curtain-wrapper {
    min-width: 40%;
    max-width: 670px;
    margin: auto;
}

For the height you’d need to fiddle with the percentage padding.

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
    position: relative;
    padding-top: 55.224%;
    /* overflow: hidden; */
}
#71

This would give me 670 width of the video, when it should be 640.
Why would I increase it to 700px?
https://jsfiddle.net/eypvruhk/

.curtain-wrapper {
    min-width: 40%;
    max-width: 700px;
    margin: auto;
}

This gives me width of 640 of the video.

Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/ 

.curtain-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 670px;
  margin: auto;
}
#72

Looks like 640px according to this screenshot with my additions as already posted.

Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 17.07.52
Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 17.07.521488×900 46.3 KB

15px borders then 640px video then 15px border = 670px

#73

640 x 340

https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  padding-top: 55.224%;

  /* overflow: hidden; */
}

Is there a math equation to figure out the right percentage?

To get it to 360

#74

I’m calculating the inside of the border. The youtube.

#75

I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.

#76

If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.

Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?

To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?

padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/

#77

In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
    position: relative;
    padding-top: 58.21%;
    /* overflow: hidden; */
}

Aspect ratio = height divided by width.

360 / 640 = 56.25%

However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %

#78

On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/

360 / 640 = 56.25%

added 3px borders so now I have.

366 / 646 = 56.65%;

That gives me 357, not 360.

634 when it was supposed to be 640

#79

But you didn’t increase the max-width to 646?

.curtain-wrapper {
    min-width: 40%;
    max-width: 646px;
    margin: auto;
}
#80

I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/

640 x 359

Should be 360.

.curtain-wrapper {
  min-width: 40%;
  max-width: 646px;
  margin: auto;
}

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  padding-top: 56.65%;
}
#81

You rounded too early.

.curtain-ratio-keeper {
    position: relative;
    padding-top: 56.657%;
    /* overflow: hidden; */
}

Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 19.27.39
Screenshot 2021-07-31 at 19.27.391392×906 44.2 KB

366 / 646 = 56.656347

#83

Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635

javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467

What calculator did you use?

#84

You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;

I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347

Did you round 6 up to a 7

to get: 56.657%; ?

56.656%; works in the code also.

#85

I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208

You got 58.21%

Did you round 0 up to 1?

Where did you get the 1 from?

I think I understand what you did.

This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;

But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.

#86

You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.

Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.

As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.

#87

What would the right numbers to remove the black?
https://jsfiddle.net/h1xm26wn/1/

.wrap iframe {
  position: absolute;
  top: -3px;
  left: -3px;
  width: calc(100% + px);
  height: calc(100% + px);
}

The video by itself, no border you are able to see 4px of color at the bottom.
https://jsfiddle.net/jvbhwda6/

Using this gives 2px of color at the bottom.

.wrap iframe {
  position: absolute;
  top: -3px;
  left: -3px;
  width: calc(100% + 6px);
  height: calc(100% + 6px);
}