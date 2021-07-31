Blend a full background over sliding curtain

I take it this is not what you meant by that?
Because you have the position:relative on an inner element instead (curtain ratio-keeper).
I’m trying to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/69fpuxya/
Video Screen: 640 x 360
.screen {
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
border: 15px solid transparent;
border-radius: 12px;
background: #333;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}
To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lvg4nu79/1/
My attempts:
Video; 643 x 334
https://jsfiddle.net/obvLtuda/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
The video portion is supposed to be 640 x 360
Then you would need to increase the curtain-wrapper max-width by 30px to take account of the 15px borders.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
For the height you’d need to fiddle with the percentage padding.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
This would give me 670 width of the video, when it should be 640.
Why would I increase it to 700px?
https://jsfiddle.net/eypvruhk/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 700px;
margin: auto;
}
This gives me width of 640 of the video.
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
Looks like 640px according to this screenshot with my additions as already posted.
15px borders then 640px video then 15px border = 670px
640 x 340
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Is there a math equation to figure out the right percentage?
To get it to 360
I’m calculating the inside of the border. The youtube.
I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.
If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.
Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?
To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?
padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 58.21%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Aspect ratio = height divided by width.
360 / 640 = 56.25%
However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %
On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/
360 / 640 = 56.25%
added 3px borders so now I have.
366 / 646 = 56.65%;
That gives me 357, not 360.
634 when it was supposed to be 640
But you didn’t increase the max-width to 646?
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
640 x 359
Should be 360.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.65%;
}
You rounded too early.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.657%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635
javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
What calculator did you use?
You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;
I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Did you round 6 up to a 7
to get: 56.657%; ?
56.656%; works in the code also.
I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208
You got 58.21%
Did you round 0 up to 1?
Where did you get the 1 from?
I think I understand what you did.
This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;
But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.
You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.
Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.
As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.
What would the right numbers to remove the black?
https://jsfiddle.net/h1xm26wn/1/
.wrap iframe {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + px);
height: calc(100% + px);
}
The video by itself, no border you are able to see 4px of color at the bottom.
https://jsfiddle.net/jvbhwda6/
Using this gives 2px of color at the bottom.
.wrap iframe {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + 6px);
height: calc(100% + 6px);
}