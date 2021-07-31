Blend a full background over sliding curtain

I’m trying to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/69fpuxya/
Video Screen: 640 x 360
.screen {
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
border: 15px solid transparent;
border-radius: 12px;
background: #333;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}
To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lvg4nu79/1/
My attempts:
Video; 643 x 334
https://jsfiddle.net/obvLtuda/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
The video portion is supposed to be 640 x 360