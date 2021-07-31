Blend a full background over sliding curtain

I noticed there was an error in jsfiddle.
Fixed it here.
https://jsfiddle.net/v81cyn3x/1/
I noticed there was an error in jsfiddle.
Fixed it here.
https://jsfiddle.net/v81cyn3x/1/
Is there anything wrong with putting
overflow: hidden; on the body?
Yes. Try it on a long page, perhaps this one
https://jsfiddle.net/1tm3bLao/2/
Let us know if you can scroll the page.
What if there is only 1 thing like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/147htu85/6/
When there is only 1 thing, no scrolling is necessary, right?
Could you really make that assumption about how a user might view your web page?
Really!!!?
Rule of thumb: Practice safe CSS. NEVER assign any form of
{overflow:hidden} to the
<body> element. Fix the real overflow problem on its parent element instead.
Which class should
overflow: hidden; be placed on?
https://jsfiddle.net/nq917jb0/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
https://jsfiddle.net/k1qLmw0t/
.tcell {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
padding: 8px 8px;
overflow: hidden;
}
Wrong. If my window is this size then I can’t see your content without scrolling.
You have to find a way that allows the content to be scrollable even if you want to hide other things outside that area.
The outer in my example needs position:relative applied also to hide the overflow.
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100vh;
padding: 8px 6px;
box-sizing: border-box;
overflow: hidden;
position:relative;
}
That’s what I thought you wanted. The svg is just that animated triangle. If you want the circle to be clickable then your event handler would be on those elements that make up the blue circle.
Yes and if you add position:relative to .outer I think you will have arrived at what you wanted.
How come position relative isn’t needed on this one?
only
overflow: hidden; ?
https://jsfiddle.net/L7kreqd6/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;;
}
I take it this is not what you meant by that?
Because you have the position:relative on an inner element instead (curtain ratio-keeper).
I’m trying to add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/69fpuxya/
Video Screen: 640 x 360
.screen {
width: 640px;
height: 360px;
border: 15px solid transparent;
border-radius: 12px;
background: #333;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, gray, black), url("https://i.imgur.com/pwdit9N.png"), linear-gradient(to bottom right, #eee, #ccc);
background-origin: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
background-clip: padding-box, border-box, border-box;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 3px black inset, 0 -1px white, 0 -1px 0 1px #bbb, 0 2px 0 1px #aaa, 0 2px 10px 1px rgb(0 0 0 / 20%);
}
To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lvg4nu79/1/
My attempts:
Video; 643 x 334
https://jsfiddle.net/obvLtuda/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
The video portion is supposed to be 640 x 360
Then you would need to increase the curtain-wrapper max-width by 30px to take account of the 15px borders.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
For the height you’d need to fiddle with the percentage padding.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
This would give me 670 width of the video, when it should be 640.
Why would I increase it to 700px?
https://jsfiddle.net/eypvruhk/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 700px;
margin: auto;
}
This gives me width of 640 of the video.
Video: 640 x 374
https://jsfiddle.net/qbjzd6fe/
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 670px;
margin: auto;
}
Looks like 640px according to this screenshot with my additions as already posted.
15px borders then 640px video then 15px border = 670px
640 x 340
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 55.224%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Is there a math equation to figure out the right percentage?
To get it to 360
I’m calculating the inside of the border. The youtube.
I thought you said 340px which is what I worked out for you but just change the percentage to suit. Just open devtools and increase until its exact. It’s easier than working out the math.
If I did, maybe I was working on it and I fixed it, and changed it to 360.
Is there a math equation to figure out the percentage so I will remember how it is done?
To get it to 360 from 340, what would the math be?
padding-top: 55.224%;
https://jsfiddle.net/c3t5nq2a/
In the example I just linked to then it would be this for 360px.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 58.21%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
Aspect ratio = height divided by width.
360 / 640 = 56.25%
However you added 15px borders so now you have.
390 / 670 = 58.21 %
On this one what did I do wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/kqhvu2xr/2/
360 / 640 = 56.25%
added 3px borders so now I have.
366 / 646 = 56.65%;
That gives me 357, not 360.
634 when it was supposed to be 640