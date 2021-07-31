Blend a full background over sliding curtain

Is there a way to do it without using pointer events?
Yes just as there is a way to walk down the road with your legs tied together. It’s possible to do but not the best solution.
You could attach the event handler to .jacketa instead of the jacketwrap but you’d have to loop through all 4 of jacketa and apply the event handler to each.
You could also position one element in the middle of the page and use that as the click handler.
The pointer events was the simplest solution.
In your code, where does overflow: hidden; get placed on to remove the overflow?
If you look through the code you will see that overflow:hidden is on the ,outer which is effectively the viewport. Otherwise the four segments could not fly across the viewport and disappear at the edges of the viewport.
Removing
overflow: hidden; from
.outer doesn’t make a difference in the code.
Maybe it goes on a different class?
In your code, only the middle of the play image is clickable, the inside of the triangle, if you click outside the triangle, nothing is clickable.
How is that fixed?
So that the whole play image is clickable?
Updated javascript in your code was worked on to remove jslint errors.
And I improved the svg code so it is less code.
In the code, when the play image splits apart, how do you prevent it from increasing the viewport width and height?
What if I put
overflow: hidden; on one of these?
html,
body {
height: 100%;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
body {
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
background-size: cover;
overflow:hidden
}
Is this what you meant by looping through all 4?
https://jsfiddle.net/6204jydk/3/
Pointer events removed.
When you said, placing an element in the middle and using that as the clickhandler, is this what you meant?
I only edited the html
https://jsfiddle.net/as9vm6gc/1/
<div class="outer">
<div class="inner">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="slide-wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="middle"></div>
<div class="jacketwrap">
I noticed there was an error in jsfiddle.
Fixed it here.
https://jsfiddle.net/v81cyn3x/1/
Is there anything wrong with putting
overflow: hidden; on the body?
Yes. Try it on a long page, perhaps this one
https://jsfiddle.net/1tm3bLao/2/
Let us know if you can scroll the page.
What if there is only 1 thing like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/147htu85/6/
When there is only 1 thing, no scrolling is necessary, right?
Could you really make that assumption about how a user might view your web page?
Really!!!?
Rule of thumb: Practice safe CSS. NEVER assign any form of
{overflow:hidden} to the
<body> element. Fix the real overflow problem on its parent element instead.
Which class should
overflow: hidden; be placed on?
https://jsfiddle.net/nq917jb0/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
https://jsfiddle.net/k1qLmw0t/
.tcell {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
padding: 8px 8px;
overflow: hidden;
}
Wrong. If my window is this size then I can’t see your content without scrolling.
You have to find a way that allows the content to be scrollable even if you want to hide other things outside that area.
The outer in my example needs position:relative applied also to hide the overflow.
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100vh;
padding: 8px 6px;
box-sizing: border-box;
overflow: hidden;
position:relative;
}
That’s what I thought you wanted. The svg is just that animated triangle. If you want the circle to be clickable then your event handler would be on those elements that make up the blue circle.
Yes and if you add position:relative to .outer I think you will have arrived at what you wanted.
How come position relative isn’t needed on this one?
only
overflow: hidden; ?
https://jsfiddle.net/L7kreqd6/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;;
}
I take it this is not what you meant by that?