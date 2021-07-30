Blend a full background over sliding curtain

With your code, how do you make the area around the play image not clickable?

Like it is here

https://jsfiddle.net/17v0nw5x/

Clicking inside the red border around the play image doesn’t cause it to open.

How would that be done in your code?

Also, on your code, clicking outside the red border is also clickable, which causes it to open. How do you prevent that so only clicking on the play image will cause it to open?