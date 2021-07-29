Blend a full background over sliding curtain

asasass: asasass: When you say mobile device, what do you mean?

A device that is mobile. e.g. a Phone or tablet or ipad.

The viewport on a phone/ipad is different to a desktop and fixed attachments (with a cover value) don’t work on all devices as some will scroll away, some will stretch the image over the content and some may be ok. They will still work but the image may not match up with the background in the same way it does on desktop.

I’ve checked my original demo and that works on my iphone which has the latest os but of course the demo is just bare bones and if you have content below the fold then that may stretch the viewport image (unless the latest os has fixed the issue).