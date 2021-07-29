Blend a full background over sliding curtain

HTML & CSS
#37

A device that is mobile. e.g. a Phone or tablet or ipad.

The viewport on a phone/ipad is different to a desktop and fixed attachments (with a cover value) don’t work on all devices as some will scroll away, some will stretch the image over the content and some may be ok. They will still work but the image may not match up with the background in the same way it does on desktop.

I’ve checked my original demo and that works on my iphone which has the latest os but of course the demo is just bare bones and if you have content below the fold then that may stretch the viewport image (unless the latest os has fixed the issue).

#38

<div class="jacketwrap"> is only used in the html, not the css, how come?

oh, it’s being used in the javascript.

How come .split-wrap is nowhere in the css?

This?

How is the code working without this in the css?

.split-wrap {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  width: 240px;
  height: 260px;
  margin: auto;
  border-radius: 50%;
  transition: 10s ease;
}

Also, how are you able to have the split pieces fly off in the direction of the sliding curtains?

Also,

You changed this: width: 50%;

to this: How come?
width: calc(50% + 1px);

Is there supposed to be a noticeable difference?

#39

The js uses it as something to click but its not really used in the html or css. It could probably be done away with with a bit of refactoring but it keeps together those four corners nicely so makes a nice wrapper.

I already commented in the code why that was needed. It’s needed for rounding errors.

50% of say 99 is 49.5 which sometimes gets rounded down to 49px and would leave a gap (which was evident i my demo when slowly resizing the screen). Adding an extra 1px solves that issue.

It doesn’t need it because there are already existing elements that can be used.

Same as we have done before with transform etc.

#40

The transform is the same here.

How do you get it to go left and right instead of up and down?

https://jsfiddle.net/17v0nw5x/

.slide .j1 {
  transform: translate(-100%, -100%);
}
.slide .j2 {
  transform: translate(100%, -100%);
}
.slide .j3 {
  transform: translate(-100%, 100%);
}
.slide .j4 {
  transform: translate(100%, 100%);
}

I’m trying to do this:

694×391 239 KB

It keeps doing this:

#41

You would need to adjust the transforms roughly like this.

.slide .j1 {
  transform: translate(-200%, -100%);
}
.slide .j2 {
  transform: translate(200%, -100%);
}
.slide .j3 {
  transform: translate(-200%, 100%);
}
.slide .j4 {
  transform: translate(200%, 100%);
}

Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 17.52.29
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 17.52.29837×518 48.9 KB

#42

How come in your example it shows this?

Is yours done a different way?

.slide .j1 {
  transform: translate(-100%, -100%);
}
.slide .j2 {
  transform: translate(100%, -100%);
}
.slide .j3 {
  transform: translate(-100%, 100%);
}
.slide .j4 {
  transform: translate(100%, 100%);
}
#43

Yes the stacking context of my example is the same as the viewport. You squashed yours inside the red border. You said you wanted it to travel all the way across the screen and out of the viewport which is why I did it that way.

#44

With your code, how do you make the area around the play image not clickable?

Like it is here
https://jsfiddle.net/17v0nw5x/

Clicking inside the red border around the play image doesn’t cause it to open.

How would that be done in your code?

Also, on your code, clicking outside the red border is also clickable, which causes it to open. How do you prevent that so only clicking on the play image will cause it to open?

#46

Like this:

.jacketwrap{pointer-events:none;}
.coversvg{pointer-events:initial;}
#47

Is there a way to do it without using pointer events?

#48

Yes just as there is a way to walk down the road with your legs tied together. It’s possible to do but not the best solution.

You could attach the event handler to .jacketa instead of the jacketwrap but you’d have to loop through all 4 of jacketa and apply the event handler to each.

You could also position one element in the middle of the page and use that as the click handler.

The pointer events was the simplest solution.

#49

In your code, where does overflow: hidden; get placed on to remove the overflow?

#50

In your code, where does overflow: hidden; get placed on to remove the overflow?

1280×720 956 KB

#51

If you look through the code you will see that overflow:hidden is on the ,outer which is effectively the viewport. Otherwise the four segments could not fly across the viewport and disappear at the edges of the viewport.

#52

Removing overflow: hidden; from .outer doesn’t make a difference in the code.

Maybe it goes on a different class?

#53

In your code, only the middle of the play image is clickable, the inside of the triangle, if you click outside the triangle, nothing is clickable.

How is that fixed?

So that the whole play image is clickable?

#54

Updated javascript in your code was worked on to remove jslint errors.

And I improved the svg code so it is less code.

https://jsfiddle.net/jut3wm6c/4/

#55

In the code, when the play image splits apart, how do you prevent it from increasing the viewport width and height?

#56

Is this what you meant by looping through all 4?
https://jsfiddle.net/6204jydk/3/

Pointer events removed.

#57

When you said, placing an element in the middle and using that as the clickhandler, is this what you meant?

I only edited the html

https://jsfiddle.net/as9vm6gc/1/

<div class="outer">
  <div class="inner">
    <div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
      <div class="slide-wrap">
        <div class="video video-frame"></div>
      </div>
    </div>

    <div class="middle"></div>

    <div class="jacketwrap">