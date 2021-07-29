Blend a full background over sliding curtain

asasass: asasass: How come this code uses 2 of these.

https://jsfiddle.net/hstdpL6y/1/ <div class="panel-left"></div> <div class="panel-right"></div> And this code is able to use 1?

In the first example in order to match the split image halves we must make the image container twice its size, We do this by having a 50% parent (left-wrapper) and inside left wrapper we add an inner element with the pseudo class (:before) that is twice the size of the parent. It is this pseudo element that holds the image background. It is twice the size of its parent but as the parent has overflow hidden you only see half the image.

We then have to do the same for the right side image. Effectively the technique requires 4 containers (2 html elements and 2 pseudo elements) to do the job (and a common parent).

In the second example we are using background-attachment:fixed which means that we don’t need extra pseudo elements because all we are showing is a glimpse of what’s behind it. Background-attachment:fixed places the image in relation to the viewport (and not the element its attached to) and the image is then scaled to fill the viewport.

Effectively with background-attachment:fixed the image shows in the element its attached to but only if it is over an area where the image exists. It can be hard to visualise what’s happening but if you imagine the viewport is filled with an image. Then your curtain element is like a little window that you look through and see what’s behind. There’s no need to match anything up because all you are seeing is part of the image that happens to be on that place so both halves will always match up.

You can’t use background-attachment fixed in your first demo because you are not matching it to a viewport width and height background.