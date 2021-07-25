Blend a full background over sliding curtain

Well in the full screen version the distance would be half the viewport width for each side which is 50vw.
Because you are hiding it in JS.
// splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
How do I set it up so that the play image is not attached to the curtains?
So then the play image can fly off the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/p7Lj3o2t/1/
It shouldn’t stay within the border.
You’d need to move it out of the overflow:hidden context.
Move the html as shown in the codepen. Then change the js so that the slide class is added further up the html onto ratio-keeper. Then change the css to reflect that change.
All changes are in the codepen.
I think you forgot to remove the overflow.
Add this in
.curtain.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
I think only overflow needs to be added, and not the others, as the code works without them.
.curtain.slide {
overflow: hidden;
}
I don’t see that code in my demo.
There is no .curtain.slide.
Look again.
… and stop moving stuff with left when I’ve told you to use transform.
…and you will probably need to hide the overflow on the body now otherwise the scrollbar will appear when the element goes wide.
That’s it from me today. Too many questions.
Overflow?
Bottom scroll showing.
This doesn’t get added:
.curtain.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
It doesn’t work to fix it.
or maybe overflow would be added to a different property?
What seems to be the issue there?
Yes that’s what I said.
You’ll need to hide the overflow.
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow:hidden;
}
Sorry about that, I didn’t read everything.
I will next time.
You asked about splitting the play into 4 ways but I can’t find the thread so here’s the demo.
Again this is just a bare bones proof of concept and the circle has to stay a fixed width and height or it mismatches.
Image going horizontally, play image breaking in 4 pieces.
We already solved the image for 2 or 4 sections so that is of no real consequence. You asked about the play button being split which is the crux of the demo.
Rough attempt at tidying up html (but may have caused other issues.)
I don’t know what I did here, but can this be improved?
Anything at all?
I was trying to figure out a way not to use
.curtain-ratio-keeper
and this seems to work.
Can it be made better?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdxhw25e/2/
.move-left.j1 {
transform: translateX(-50vw);
}
.move-right.j2 {
transform: translateX(50vw);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const slide = document.querySelector(".j1");
slide.classList.add("move-left");
const slide2 = document.querySelector(".j2");
slide2.classList.add("move-right");
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
I gave you an example where I removed many of your wrappers. I probably removed too many but you can see the basics still work even If I inadvertently misplaced the odd thing. Things like .wrap seem to do nothing. I believe you have about 8 wrappers when only 3 or 4 are needed.
You can’t play the video because the pointer-events is missing which we discussed in detail.
It’s your job to build this thing using all the information you’ve been given. However don’t keep duplicating old demos without adding the bugfixes that have been discussed across all your threads.
I have it saved on my desktop so I remember.
const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
How come this code uses 2 of these.
https://jsfiddle.net/hstdpL6y/1/
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
And this code is able to use 1?
https://jsfiddle.net/r2y70pc3/2/
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
Would the 1st code be able to use 1 also?
In the first example in order to match the split image halves we must make the image container twice its size, We do this by having a 50% parent (left-wrapper) and inside left wrapper we add an inner element with the pseudo class (:before) that is twice the size of the parent. It is this pseudo element that holds the image background. It is twice the size of its parent but as the parent has overflow hidden you only see half the image.
We then have to do the same for the right side image. Effectively the technique requires 4 containers (2 html elements and 2 pseudo elements) to do the job (and a common parent).
In the second example we are using
background-attachment:fixed which means that we don’t need extra pseudo elements because all we are showing is a glimpse of what’s behind it. Background-attachment:fixed places the image in relation to the viewport (and not the element its attached to) and the image is then scaled to fill the viewport.
Effectively with background-attachment:fixed the image shows in the element its attached to but only if it is over an area where the image exists. It can be hard to visualise what’s happening but if you imagine the viewport is filled with an image. Then your curtain element is like a little window that you look through and see what’s behind. There’s no need to match anything up because all you are seeing is part of the image that happens to be on that place so both halves will always match up.
You can’t use background-attachment fixed in your first demo because you are not matching it to a viewport width and height background.
Thank you for explaining that.
When you say mobile device, what do you mean?
It will only work on a desktop, but not a tablet or a laptop?
A device that is mobile. e.g. a Phone or tablet or ipad.
The viewport on a phone/ipad is different to a desktop and fixed attachments (with a cover value) don’t work on all devices as some will scroll away, some will stretch the image over the content and some may be ok. They will still work but the image may not match up with the background in the same way it does on desktop.
I’ve checked my original demo and that works on my iphone which has the latest os but of course the demo is just bare bones and if you have content below the fold then that may stretch the viewport image (unless the latest os has fixed the issue).