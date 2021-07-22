Blend a full background over sliding curtain

I’m not sure how this would be done.

What I want to do is have the whole screen be either an image, gradient, or just color.

Like this, but instead of the curtains being the whole height of the screen.

Full screen sliding curtains.

https://jsfiddle.net/z6r9wcaL/

The 640 x 360 section would be the only part that opens which would be blended in with the background.

640 x 360 Curtain code

https://jsfiddle.net/ekm234s7/

What I want to do is blend a background over the sliding curtains, where when you click on it, the only part that splits, is the 640 x 360 section.

To do this, would I be utilizing the 640 x 360 curtain code, and somehow, be able to place a background over the whole thing and be able to have just that section split apart?