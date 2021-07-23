Blend a full background over sliding curtain

… and why did you add the empty div of slide-wrap when I removed it from my demo?
Don’t keep adding empty divs for no reason as they only make your html harder to manage.
Easier to understand what everything is.
What are the proprieties that would go on these for the play image to split apart?
https://jsfiddle.net/0mqx35Lc/4/
.curtain.slide .j1 {
left: -500%;
}
.curtain.slide .j2 {
left: 500%;
}
And I don’t think display block is working here.
Unless I did something wrong.
.jacketa {
position: absolute;
top: 40px;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #130e85;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-sizing: border-box;
box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
display: block !important;
}
In relation to what?
That example doesn’t seem to be confined to the red border so are you talking about the whole viewport?
I already gave plenty of examples with the middle section confined to the player.
Again you have unnecessary divs and you don’t keep them in the same context so everything you try is awkward. I keep simplifying fo you but then you go and revert back to something else.
If you want the blue circle to be confined to that red bordered box then you will need to use that as the context and hide the overflow. Then the easiest way to hide the split circle would be to place each half in a 50% width container but with the circle pushed to the middle from each half. Then you can move the 50% container with a 100% translate and then it will clear the element it sits in.
Anyway I believe you already have your own examples of the play button splitting within the middle red border section.
I would need to know what the exact requirements are before I attempt to steer you in the right direction.
As how it is in the full screen version: here
https://jsfiddle.net/z6r9wcaL/
Going across the whole screen.
How come the play image is disappearing when it is clicked on and not staying?
https://jsfiddle.net/s8gqeo31/
Isn’t that what display block is for?
This would need to be fixed first, before the other stuff can be figured out.
.jacketa {
position: absolute;
top: 40px;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #130e85;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-sizing: border-box;
box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
display: block !important;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain-wrapper">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
<div class="split-wrap">
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Well in the full screen version the distance would be half the viewport width for each side which is 50vw.
Because you are hiding it in JS.
// splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
How do I set it up so that the play image is not attached to the curtains?
So then the play image can fly off the screen.
https://jsfiddle.net/p7Lj3o2t/1/
It shouldn’t stay within the border.
You’d need to move it out of the overflow:hidden context.
Move the html as shown in the codepen. Then change the js so that the slide class is added further up the html onto ratio-keeper. Then change the css to reflect that change.
All changes are in the codepen.
I think you forgot to remove the overflow.
Add this in
.curtain.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
I think only overflow needs to be added, and not the others, as the code works without them.
.curtain.slide {
overflow: hidden;
}
I don’t see that code in my demo.
There is no .curtain.slide.
Look again.
… and stop moving stuff with left when I’ve told you to use transform.
…and you will probably need to hide the overflow on the body now otherwise the scrollbar will appear when the element goes wide.
That’s it from me today. Too many questions.
Overflow?
Bottom scroll showing.
This doesn’t get added:
.curtain.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
It doesn’t work to fix it.
or maybe overflow would be added to a different property?
What seems to be the issue there?
Yes that’s what I said.
You’ll need to hide the overflow.
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow:hidden;
}
Sorry about that, I didn’t read everything.
I will next time.
You asked about splitting the play into 4 ways but I can’t find the thread so here’s the demo.
Again this is just a bare bones proof of concept and the circle has to stay a fixed width and height or it mismatches.
Image going horizontally, play image breaking in 4 pieces.
We already solved the image for 2 or 4 sections so that is of no real consequence. You asked about the play button being split which is the crux of the demo.
Rough attempt at tidying up html (but may have caused other issues.)
I don’t know what I did here, but can this be improved?
Anything at all?
I was trying to figure out a way not to use
.curtain-ratio-keeper
and this seems to work.
Can it be made better?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdxhw25e/2/
.move-left.j1 {
transform: translateX(-50vw);
}
.move-right.j2 {
transform: translateX(50vw);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const slide = document.querySelector(".j1");
slide.classList.add("move-left");
const slide2 = document.querySelector(".j2");
slide2.classList.add("move-right");
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
}
I gave you an example where I removed many of your wrappers. I probably removed too many but you can see the basics still work even If I inadvertently misplaced the odd thing. Things like .wrap seem to do nothing. I believe you have about 8 wrappers when only 3 or 4 are needed.
You can’t play the video because the pointer-events is missing which we discussed in detail.
It’s your job to build this thing using all the information you’ve been given. However don’t keep duplicating old demos without adding the bugfixes that have been discussed across all your threads.