Blend a full background over sliding curtain

How come the play image is disappearing when it is clicked on and not staying?
https://jsfiddle.net/s8gqeo31/
Isn’t that what display block is for?
This would need to be fixed first, before the other stuff can be figured out.
.jacketa {
position: absolute;
top: 40px;
width: 180px;
height: 180px;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 50%;
background: #130e85;
border: 3px solid #f91f6e;
box-sizing: border-box;
box-shadow: 0 0 20px 2px #f9066bf7;
display: block !important;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain-wrapper">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
<div class="split-wrap">
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>