Blend a full background over sliding curtain

asasass: asasass: I can’t figure it out.

OK in my example I hadn’t set the flex-item to expand so it was shrink to fit and that seems to cause the 1px gap rounding error,

If I add this:

.inner { flex: 1 0 0%; }

The gap disappears and the element stretches to the right size.

There is no gap on this demo now.

In your example you were using a different method anyway which wasn’t using the shrink to fit of a flex-item as you were using a table-cell which stretches to fill the parent (which is essentially what I did to the flex item with flex:1 0 0).

You’ll just have to put it down to one of those things that happen.

As I mentioned before its probably best to start from scratch when you want a new layout as we keep using the same code to do different things when really it should be built with the intention of the final design.