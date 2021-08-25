Blend a full background over sliding curtain

Does this tell you anything?
Can you say what is the reason why your curtain is open all the way, and with mine, it’s still closed?
I can’t figure it out.
Maybe this will be able to help figure out why I am not seeing a gap with my code.
Your code width: 1px;
https://jsfiddle.net/539cmqjb/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 1px;
height: 100%;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="inner">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper slide-wrap">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
My code width: 1px;
https://jsfiddle.net/92pg0d1t/2/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 1px;
height: 100%;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
</div>
<svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>