Blend a full background over sliding curtain

I’m off by 1 now.
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
640 x 359
Should be 360.
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 646px;
margin: auto;
}
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.65%;
}
You rounded too early.
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.657%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Google calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
Windows Calculator:
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
https://www.desmos.com/fourfunction
366 / 646 = 0.5665635
javascript calculator
https://jsfiddle.net/r1q39pcz/
366 / 646 = 0.566563467
What calculator did you use?
You had this:
padding-top: 56.657%;
I got this
366 / 646 = 56.656347
Did you round 6 up to a 7
to get: 56.657%; ?
56.656%; works in the code also.
I got: 390 / 670 = 58.208
You got 58.21%
Did you round 0 up to 1?
Where did you get the 1 from?
I think I understand what you did.
This would be it:
padding-top: 58.2089%;
But instead of having that long number, you changed the 0 to a 1.
You just have to round up at the right place to shorten the number. Sometimes you need more accuracy but we are talking about rounding a pixel width which means several close values may result in being ok.
Also bear in mind that although the devtools may report the width as a fraction of a pixel it has no way to display a fraction of a pixel.
As I said above just do it in devtools until you get it exact or use the full calculation.
overflow:hidden; works on this code
https://jsfiddle.net/vb03uazy/1/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
But not this code.
And how would I get it to work on here?
https://jsfiddle.net/cvj9d7uz/
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
The same as I told you before and add position:relative to .outer. You have no parent with position:relative in that example unlike the other one.
Adding a parent would mean, adding another div, whch isn’t necessary, and would make no sense, right?
That’s correct as there are a number of existing elements that can be used for this purpose.
Only add extra html when you can’t do it without.
50% of say 99 is 49.5 which sometimes gets rounded down to 49px and would leave a gap (which was evident i my demo when slowly resizing the screen). Adding an extra 1px solves that issue.
Here it is at
width: 50%;
https://jsfiddle.net/kjaLbt9w/
Can you post an image of the gap you are referring to because I still can’t find it.
I’m resizing the screen and not noticing anything.
In the code you provided, I changed it to
width: 50%;
I still don’t see the gap.
I want to be able to see the odd pixel width gap, but I don’t see it.
Are you able to see the gap here?
In this code?
I added the red one here and I still don’t see a gap.
https://jsfiddle.net/6mdjb0en/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
transition: transform 5s linear;
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
background-size: cover;
}
If I change the width to 1px;, there is still no gap.
https://jsfiddle.net/92pg0d1t/2/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 1px;
height: 100%;
transition: transform 5s linear;
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
background-size: cover;
}
It doesn’t seem to show in the fiddle as probably something in the way they handle their panels.
However you can see it in this codepen if you just resize the window slowly.
If you put the code directly into codepen as is, do you still see the gap?
https://jsfiddle.net/6mdjb0en/
Have you tried that?
If you still don’t see it in codepen, then it’s not a panel issue, and then, our codes may be set up differently that causes a gap to show on one, but not the other.
I know this code doesn’t use flex, and your code does, which is 1 difference.
And our html’s are set up differently.
Does this tell you anything?
Can you say what is the reason why your curtain is open all the way, and with mine, it’s still closed?
I can’t figure it out.
Maybe this will be able to help figure out why I am not seeing a gap with my code.
Your code width: 1px;
https://jsfiddle.net/539cmqjb/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 1px;
height: 100%;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="inner">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper slide-wrap">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
My code width: 1px;
https://jsfiddle.net/92pg0d1t/2/
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 1px;
height: 100%;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
</div>
<svg class="play " width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
OK in my example I hadn’t set the flex-item to expand so it was shrink to fit and that seems to cause the 1px gap rounding error,
If I add this:
.inner {
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
The gap disappears and the element stretches to the right size.
There is no gap on this demo now.
In your example you were using a different method anyway which wasn’t using the shrink to fit of a flex-item as you were using a table-cell which stretches to fill the parent (which is essentially what I did to the flex item with flex:1 0 0).
You’ll just have to put it down to one of those things that happen.
As I mentioned before its probably best to start from scratch when you want a new layout as we keep using the same code to do different things when really it should be built with the intention of the final design.
It was a flex issue then, and now width: 50%; is good to use.
I will keep this as an example for future reference.