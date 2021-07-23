Blend a full background over sliding curtain

So it can work like this.
Does
height:
min-height:
Still need to be added to the body, and what do they do?
The code seems not to need them.
https://jsfiddle.net/e621rdzp/6/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
body {
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
background-size: cover;
}
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
width: 100%;
}
.tcell {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
padding: 8px 8px;
}
.curtain-wrapper {
min-width: 40%;
max-width: 640px;
margin: auto;
}
.curtain-ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.25%;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
.curtain {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
border: 3px solid red;
box-sizing: border-box;
border-radius: 25px;
overflow: hidden;
background: transparent;
}
.slide-wrap:before,
.slide-wrap:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
transition: transform 5s linear;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
background: url(https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1500/1500) no-repeat;
background-attachment: fixed;
background-size: cover;
}
.slide-wrap:before {
left: 0;
justify-content: flex-end;
}
.slide-wrap:after {
right: 0;
justify-content: flex-start;
}
.slide .slide-wrap::before {
transform: translateX(-100%);
}
.slide .slide-wrap::after {
transform: translateX(100%);
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.jacket {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
/*width: 100%;
height: 100%;*/
margin: auto;
cursor: pointer;
/* background: red;*/
cursor: pointer;
}
.play {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
min-width: 70px;
min-height: 70px;
max-width: 30%;
max-height: 30%;
fill: red;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
cursor: pointer;
}
.wrap iframe {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + 6px);
height: calc(100% + 6px);
}
.wrap,
.jacket {
position: absolute;
top: -3px;
left: -3px;
width: calc(100% + 6px);
height: calc(100% + 6px);
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain-wrapper">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="slide-wrap"></div>
</div>
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>