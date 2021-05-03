Bizarre Mysql problem - slower results in more powerful server

Hi,
We have moved the same Mysql database to a MUCH more powerful server. On old server we have:
- Mysql 5.1
- 16 GB RAM
- Red Hat 5.x
On new server we have:
Centos7, Mysql 5.7,
64GB RAM
and faster Hard disk too since it is SSD
Yet some key Mysql SELECTS are running MUCH slower on new server vs Old server, such as:
SELECT country FROM geo.ip_look WHERE ip_start <= 1453274624 AND ip_end >= 1453275135 ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1;
And we added Index to ip_start & ip_end
FYI, this table has about 3 Million records
What is going ON! How to fix this.