Bizarre Mysql problem - slower results in more powerful server

#1

Hi,
We have moved the same Mysql database to a MUCH more powerful server. On old server we have:

  • Mysql 5.1
  • 16 GB RAM
  • Red Hat 5.x

On new server we have:
Centos7, Mysql 5.7,
64GB RAM
and faster Hard disk too since it is SSD

Yet some key Mysql SELECTS are running MUCH slower on new server vs Old server, such as:

SELECT country FROM geo.ip_look WHERE ip_start <= 1453274624 AND ip_end >= 1453275135 ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1;

And we added Index to ip_start & ip_end
FYI, this table has about 3 Million records

What is going ON! How to fix this.

#2

Well as you are probably realizing throwing raw server resources at a problem doesn’t always mean you get better performance. There are a number of other issues at play that can be causing problems including additional software on the server hogging resources, missing indexes, network performance problems and more. Obviously troubleshooting performance issues can be a full time job in itself (aka Database Administrators).

Perhaps take a look at this blog for some ideas…

But also take a look at the MySQL execution plan and perhaps compare it with the old server if you can. Maybe the difference in MySQL version means a different set of optimizations are being done and resulting in downgraded performance. Maybe your indexes are not correct or something similar.

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/execution-plan-information.html

This might take some time to diagnose, just attack the problem pragmatically and do good testing. Usually you will hit one thing that resolves the entire problem. Good luck! :slight_smile:

#3

Martyr,
Ok, Thanks

#4

Marty,

I read those docx. Applied some changes, but still nothing :frowning:
So this being the SELECT:

SELECT zip_code, city_name, region_name, country_code, country_name FROM geo.iplocal WHERE ‘1759464552’ BETWEEN ip_from AND ip_to LIMIT 1;

and this Table has: 2675765 records
AND we have Index on: ip_from ip_to

It is currently taking 4 Seconds to get results back. Which is bad, since it is in a page where we have to have at least 30 such selects, which means 120 Sec for results to come back!

Do you have any concrete suggestions to improve this?

Thanks