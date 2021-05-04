Bizarre Mysql problem - slower results in more powerful server

Hi,

We have moved the same Mysql database to a MUCH more powerful server. On old server we have:

Mysql 5.1

16 GB RAM

Red Hat 5.x

On new server we have:

Centos7, Mysql 5.7,

64GB RAM

and faster Hard disk too since it is SSD

Yet some key Mysql SELECTS are running MUCH slower on new server vs Old server, such as:

SELECT country FROM geo.ip_look WHERE ip_start <= 1453274624 AND ip_end >= 1453275135 ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1;

And we added Index to ip_start & ip_end

FYI, this table has about 3 Million records

What is going ON! How to fix this.