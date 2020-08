Bitwise filter function and ODD Number

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: If the number is even than this will return 1 and 0 when ODD → return(num & 1); So in filter is binary 0 state configured as default true state?

No it’s not. When num & 1 is successful you end up with only 1 as the resulting value, which is truthy value.

If you were instead checking for even numbers you would end up with 0, and would need to check that the resulting value equals zero for the desired outcome (that being even values) to be true.