Bitcoin compromised and over 611,000,000 USD stolen

Well from what I can tell they are returning it over time. Probably because it is hard to return that much cash. When I first heard of this story they only had returned something like 30 million. So the fact that it is up to hundreds now means that it is taking some time. So it might be a little early to say they are keeping any of it. We may need to reserve judgement and see. They may intend to return it all. If they do, white hat all the way. If not, gray they shall remain.