Bitcoin compromised and over 611,000,000 USD stolen

It was far too good to be true that Bitcoin was considered secure.

Hackers recently accepted the challenge and their efforts were well rewarded.

Detailed analysis of the hack:

He/she returned half of it - was he/she White Hat or did he/she just find out that they couldn’t spend it?

A white would have returned the lot!

True. Half of an awful lot still leaves an awful lot.

The guy/girl is still hiding, appears to be “White Hat” operation and nearly all the funds have been returned. He/she was awarded a 500,000 USD Bounty for their efforts in exposing the vulnerability. A very nice little earner :slight_smile: